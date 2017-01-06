San Diego Padres Rumors: Ross Drawing Interest from Rangers, Cubs

Now a free agent, former San Diego Padres’ right-hander Tyson Ross is being looked at by multiple clubs, including the Rangers and Cubs.

Despite still having a rotation need, the San Diego Padres have left several hints that they have no interest in bringing Tyson Ross back.

Earlier, when Ross was non-tendered by the club, shock waves were felt throughout the fan base and around baseball. Many figured that the team was merely looking to get out of a contract costing them $9.625 million a year, and get into another more affordable one.

Now, it looks much different. Since non-tendering Ross, San Diego has re-signed Clayton Richard, brought in Jhoulys Chacin as well as Tyrell Jenkins, and are rumored to be interested in Jake Peavy and Jered Weaver.

General Manager A.J. Preller is clearly doing everything possible to address the most glaring needs of the organization; the pitching staff. But even with all of these rumors swirling, none involve the 2016 Opening Day starter.

Making a Ross return appear even more bleak is the news reported by various sources confirming that the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers are interested in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Source: Before visiting the Texas Rangers today, Tyson Ross met with the Chicago Cubs. They are the two favorites to sign the right-hander. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 5, 2017

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Washington Nationals are also in the Ross sweepstakes. However, the chances the Nats land the former Padre are considered a “long shot”.

So it likely comes down to the Rangers and Cubs, both of whom have met with Ross. And upon further examination, Texas has reason to be optimistic that they will land the righty.

Sources confirm: Tyson Ross visiting #Rangers, a team that has had numerous experiences rehabbing pitchers with thoracic outlet syndrome. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2017

If what Rosenthal claims is true, the Rangers would be most willing to pay Ross close to the $9 million a year he won’t be signed for anywhere else. This establishes them as the front runners, and pretty much puts to rest any hope the Padres had of bringing their former ace back for another year.

San Diego doesn’t appear to be overly distraught by this though, as they have had their opportunity to bring back the pitcher who missed virtually all of 2016. Preller has elected not to tender his contract, and has not made any public statements expressing a desire to bring Ross back.

Whether San Diego is concerned about the injury Ross experienced, or if they simply don’t see where he can fit in, it looks as if the Padres have moved on and done their best to solidify their rotation without him.

The Cubs and Rangers, on the other hand, could use the extra arm. Since they have more financial flexibility and rotation depth, both of these organizations can safely pursue Ross knowing that the possible reward exceeds the risk.

Ross will still be on our radar until he is signed, since he was a Padre in 2016. But barring a dramatic plot twist, all arrows point towards Chicago and Arlington for the right-hander.

