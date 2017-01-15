San Diego Padres: Myers Extension Would Signal Progress

It appears that the San Diego Padres and Wil Myers are about to seal the deal on a six-year extension. If this is the case, there is a lot to be optimistic about in coming seasons.

San Diego Padres fans woke up to two reasons to be optimistic about 2017 and beyond Saturday morning. Of course, the news of the extension of Yangervis Solarte is very encouraging. But quite possibly even more exciting is the news of a likely Wil Myers deal.

According to ESPN, the deal will be for six years and will be worth $80 million. The only thing preventing the club from announcing, according to sources, is a pending physical.

Despite this being such an expensive extension for the Padres, six more years with a first baseman like Myers is worth it. As a 26-year-old, the 2016 all-star is only entering his prime. With San Diego still in search of an identity, Myers provides exactly this in the form of a run producing middle of the lineup bat.

As a Gold Glove finalist at first in 2016, Myers can also flash the leather. At a critical defensive position such as first, the native of North Carolina is an anchor in the midst of a young infield.

The Padres are clearly looking towards building for the future, and Myers is a good place to start. The extension is a very positive sign, as A.J. Preller is following through with his promise to improve the roster for the future. Avoiding any hesitation to make a bold move such as this reassures fans that this rebuilding process is serious.

Plus, from a broader perspective, a lineup with Solarte and Myers is so much more potent than one without. These experienced infielders will complement the young excitement of Hunter Renfroe, Ryan Schimpf, and Manuel Margot very well, without a doubt. And with each of these five players still under the age of 30, the Padres will really have something to be excited about if major signs of improvement are shown in 2017.

Most of all, the front office’s decision to bring back Myers for six years is a bold move, and one which signals progress. It sends a message to the team, the fans, and the rest of baseball. The Padres have a plan, and they’re sticking to it. And this time, they aren’t afraid to spend to improve the outlook of the future.

