San Diego Padres: Hunter Renfroe, 2017 Rookie of the Year Candidate

San Diego Padres slugger Hunter Renfroe may not be the most popular among next year’s crop of rookies. However, Renfroe is a serious contender to challenge for the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year.

From the files of far-too-early predictions, the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year winner may already be someone who shined in 2016. Unlike the previous two winners of the award, the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year victor may not have the same fanfare or a winning team to back him up. A serious candidate to consider to win next year is San Diego Padres slugging right fielder Hunter Renfroe.

Renfroe does not have the same popularity as Kris Bryant did two years ago when he was a rookie. He’s also not as notable or well-known as Corey Seager was last year. Those two jumped into MLB with plenty of accolades. Renfroe, while a first round pick deserving of our respect, won’t get the same national attention mostly because of where he plays. The Padres aren’t going to be very good at all in 2017. This doesn’t mean he can’t walk away as the league’s best freshman.

Not fully inexperienced, Renfroe saw action in 11 games last season for the Padres. Through the 36 plate appearances he managed to smash four home runs. In his very first plate appearance, he even received an intentional walk. Respect already exists for the young power-hitting outfielder. Next year, we get a full taste of what he can do. The end result could be a Rookie of the Year honor.

The small sample size Renfroe showcased in 2016 had him on pace to hit 59 home runs and drive in 206 runs. His impossible-to-maintain .371/.389/.800 slash line was a great start. Perhaps more realistic of his potential, Renfroe averaged only 74 strikeouts per 162 games. Maintaining this is at least feasible. It would also make him one of the most well-rounded hitters in baseball with power and discipline.

The power display from Renfroe with the Padres was no fluke. He had already hit 30 home runs in Triple-A before the Padres called him up. When he did reach the big leagues, the monster year with El Paso continued. From Opening Day of 2017, there’s no reason to doubt his talents moving forward.

As expected, there’s plenty of competition. Renfroe’s own teammate, Manuel Margot, should challenge for the award. Based on experience, and the fact that Renfroe will play next year in his age-25 season, he might have an advantage over younger competitors such as him. Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is also still eligible for the award and should provide Renfroe with some serious opposition.

A challenge for any offensive player suiting up for the Padres, Petco Park may limit Renfroe. The notorious home of the Padres is often unkind to hitters. However, plenty have hit well there in recent years including Wil Myers last season. Plus, if Bartolo Colon could hit a home run at Petco Park, anyone could.

Without the benefit of celebrating victories often with his team, Renfroe’s best bet at winning the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year is by slugging his way to victory. Thankfully, this is his best attribute. He has not slowed down yet during his professional career when it comes to delivering souvenir home run balls. Gaudy power numbers might be what it takes to win over Margot, Swanson and the rest of the National League rookies this season.

