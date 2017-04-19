Padres infielder Erick Aybar makes first career pitching appearance in 9th inning of rout
Congratulations if you had San Diego Padres infielder Erick Aybar as the next man up in your Position-Players-Pitching Pool (note: if such a pool exists, please contact me with details immediately).
On Tuesday night, the 33-year-old veteran toed the rubber in an MLB game for the first time, throwing some mid-sixties meatballs to Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Hermann in the ninth inning of Arizona’s 11-2 shellacking of San Diego. Watch as Aybar can’t help but smile as a former teammate cracks up in the other dugout:
This must be a rite of passage (and a damn good one) for utilitymen in their thirties as just last week Cleveland Indians 34-year-old infielder Michael Martinez got his first pitching opportunity. Martinez threw a clean ninth inning, allowing just one hit in his debut.
Next up, Ben Zobrist?