San Diego Padres: Chris Cannizzaro Passes Away at 78 Years Old

After 78 years of life and 13 modest, yet memorable seasons in the major leagues, Chris Cannizzaro has passed away. The former catcher was the first member of the San Diego Padres to make an All-Star team.

As Johnny Bench, Manny Sanguillen and others played in the spotlight during the 1960s and 70s, Chris Cannizzaro quietly put together a 13-season major league career from 1960-1974. Unfortunately, he passed away late Thursday night due to lung cancer at 78 years old.

Born on May 3, 1938, Cannizzaro grew up in northern California and attended San Leandro High School. Once he graduated, the 18-year-old signed as an amateur free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1956. Four years later, Cannizzaro debuted with the Cardinals on April 17, 1960.

Inconspicuous Career

Interestingly, Cannizzaro spent a majority of his career with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, in both cases appearing on their inaugural franchise rosters. After two years with the Cardinals, the Mets drafted Cannizzaro away as the 26th pick in the 1961 expansion draft. Over the next four seasons, he spent the longest consistent span with the Mets from 1962-1965.

Following his trade from the Mets to the Atlanta Braves, Cannizzaro spent 1967 in the minor leagues. Eventually the Braves traded him to the Boston Red Sox, who then traded him to the Detroit Tigers in an unknown transaction. His tumultuous season in the minors finally ended when the Tigers traded Cannizzaro to the Pittsburgh Pirates in late 1967.

During a shortened season with the Pirates in 1968, everything seemed to point to Cannizzaro staying in Pittsburgh the following season. However, a last-minute trade sent Cannizzaro to the newly-founded Padres on the final day of Spring Training.

Even through his final days, Cannizzaro treasured a framed Western Union telegram from commissioner Bowie Kuhn. It informed him that he had earned a spot on the 1969 National League All-Star roster. Not only that, but he beat out teammates Ollie Brown and Nate Colbert as the first Padre in franchise history to reach the Midsummer Classic. Despite being unused in that year’s All-Star Game, Cannizzaro reveled in the honor of being on the roster.

“I was hoping I would get to play, but it was a thrill just to be on the team,” Cannizzaro said, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It was something I’ll never forget.”

After Baseball, Still Baseball

Before his retirement in 1974, Cannizzaro played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and returned to San Diego to finish his career as a Padre. After a while, Cannizzaro returned to the major leagues to work as the Braves’ bullpen coach from 1976-1978. Shortly after he transitioned to the California Angels, he received the managerial position for the Single-A Redwood Pioneers in 1981. As manager, Cannizzaro guided young ballplayers through the entry level of the minor leagues with hopes of seeing them debut.

“Life is good when you have a baseball uniform on,” Cannizzaro said. “It is so special to be able to teach kids how to win and to me teaching is winning.”

Consequently, a chance run-in with an old Pioneer landed him a job at Monte Vista High School. After coaching the Monarchs from 1996-1998, Cannizzaro moved on to the University of San Diego. Under head coach Rich Hill, Cannizzaro coached the Toreros until he retired in 2006.

While his career lacked the flash and achievement of many others during his time, Cannizzaro truly appreciated the game. Despite his solo All-Star Game appearance and never reaching the postseason, Cannizzaro spent his whole life loving, playing and working in baseball.

“As long as you have a reason to learn, you will love baseball,” he said. “And I always will ’til the day I die.”

This article originally appeared on