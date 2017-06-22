Salvador Perez owes Miguel Cabrera a big ‘thank you’ after crushing first grand slam

Salvador Perez was the hero for the Royals in their come-from-behind, 6-4 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday. But he got an assist from Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera.

After Boston relievers walked the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Perez crushed his first career grand slam to put Kansas City ahead to stay at 6-4.

But here’s Perez’s dirty little secret: The bat he used actually belonged to Miggy:

According to The Kansas City Star, Cabrera gave two bats to Royals backup catcher Drew Butera last month – upon Butera’s request. And Butera urged Perez to use one of them Wednesday.

“I don’t want to break that one,” Perez told The Star. “I’m gonna call Miggy and (say): ‘Hey, you gotta send me some more bats, please.’ ”

So what does Miggy think about all this?

“When I see him, I’m going to say, ‘Give me my bat back,’” Cabrera said, via the Detroit Free Press.

He’ll get his chance soon enough, as the Tigers host the Royals from June 27-29.

