Safeco Field Isn’t The Pitchers Park It Used to Be With Mariners Home Run Hitters

It’s ironic to think that one of the greatest power hitters in Mariners history “built” the pitcher’s ballpark that is Safeco Field.

Safeco Field, also known as “the house that Griffey built”, is one of the best ballparks in baseball, but when it first opened, hitters weren’t very successful in it.

Since its first game in July 1999, it was known for being a pitchers park. From 2002-12, an average of about 144 home runs were hit at Safeco. In that time, only twice were there more than 160 home runs hit (’04-179, ’06-167). Run production just wasn’t a thing in Seattle.

Now, the game has changed.

Hitters are beginning to put the thought of Safeco as a “graveyard” to rest. Last year, 234 long balls were hit at Safeco. From 2013-16, the home run average skyrocketed to 181.

In 2013, the Mariners made some adjustments to the walls, bringing them in. The largest adjustment was made in the left-center gap, being brought in 12 feet, going from 390′ to 378′.

Minor adjustments were made, too, being brought in everywhere else from between 0′-5′. I’m sure this helped contribute to the outburst in dingers. Power hitters like Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager have also helped hike up that number.

The Mariners averaged about 91 home runs from ’13-’16 at home. A total of 80 home runs were hit between those three alone from 2015-16, and other guys like Adam Lind and Seth Smith both combined for 27 in 2016. Balls are high flying away and out of the park.

The power trend will help benefit from new acquisitions Danny Valencia, Dan Voglebach and Mitch Haniger. But it isn’t just the Mariners hitters. Visitors have also done damage against the M’s pitching staff.

Home Field Advantage?

Last year, visitors hit 118 home runs at Safeco, two more than the Mariners. The average home run rate for visitors also went up, averaging around 90 per season.

Pitchers shouldn’t think that because of the higher home run totals, it can’t still be considered a “pitcher’s park”.

Felix Hernandez obviously has pitched well, leading the league with 2.14 ERA in 2014 and finishing second in the Cy Young race.

Now that the numbers are showing Safeco has turned more hitter friendly in the last few years, let’s hope that the Mariners can power themselves to the playoffs.

