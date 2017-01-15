Ryan Merritt sends Cleveland fans thank you notes for wedding registry gifts

Rookie Ryan Merritt achieved hero status in Cleveland last fall after the Indians pitcher allowed just two singles in 4.1 innings during the ALCS to help get the Tribe to the World Series.

So when it was discovered that the 24-year-old was engaged to be married, Cleveland fans came out in droves to purchase every available item on Merritt and his fianceé Sarah’s wedding registry.

Merritt isn’t slated to be married until later this month, but Tribe fans have already started receiving thank you notes for the muffin tins and oven mitts, which the Cleveland Indians shared on their Twitter account:

What a way to cap this story: Ryan and his fiancée sent thank you notes to Tribe fans who bought gifts off the couple's registry. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/HIMiFTSade — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 14, 2017

Great Saturday! We got a thank note from Ryan Merritt in the mail!! @Indians @CleveFan76 pic.twitter.com/Xq9tCF86YG — Julia Kleppel (@JuliaKleppel) January 14, 2017

Thank you Ryan Merritt and Sarah for the lovely thank you note. You guys are the best! @Indians (cc: @sportsyelling ) pic.twitter.com/I9bi1MjJka — Rachel Lawrence (@rachieface76) January 14, 2017

Just got a thank you in the mail from when I sent Ryan Merritt kcups from his wedding registry. @Indians #tribe #ryanmerritt pic.twitter.com/7ghyeVtS7T — Rob Cipra (@RobCipra) January 14, 2017

Which no doubt only makes Cleveland fans want to root for him more.

According to their wedding website, the Merritts will be married Jan. 27 in Minnesota.