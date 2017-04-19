Russell’s HR caps 4-run 9th as Cubs top Brewers 7-4 (Apr 19, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz that capped a four-run ninth inning and lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Wednesday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell’s run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth.

Trying for his first four-out save this year, Feliz (0-2) struck out Javier Baez to strand a runner on third. But Jon Jay walked with one out in the ninth, took third on a single by pinch-hitter Miguel Montero and scored on Kris Bryant’s single.

Anthony Rizzo ground out, and Russell hit his second home run this season, a drive into the left-field bleachers.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth to win in relief of Kyle Hendricks, who tied his career-high with four walks in five innings. Travis Shaw and Jett Bandy homered off Hendricks, who finished third in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year.

Brewers starter Tommy Milone allowed one run and three hits in five innings on a cold afternoon at Wrigley Field, where the temperature dipped into the 40s. Rain delayed the start by 55 minutes.

Chicago went 4-5 on its first homestand this year as World Series champion. Hendricks walked Milone in the fourth – the first time in his four-year big league career that Hendricks walked a pitcher.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (right groin strain) might be ready to pitch for Milwaukee after throwing 5 2/3 innings Monday during a rehab outing for Class A Wisconsin.

Cubs: After missing most of last season with a knee injury, OF Kyle Schwarber missed a start for the first time this year. Schwarber had led off the first 14 games and was replaced by Matt Szczur. Schwarber struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and popped out in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 8.79) will open a four-game home set for the Brewers against St. Louis, who will start RHP Carlos Martinez (0-2, 3.57). The game starts a 10-game homestand.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 1.00) starts against Cincinnati, opening a nine-game trip for the Cubs against RHP Tim Adleman (0-0, 2.25).

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!