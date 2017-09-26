Russell makes food run, Cubs beat Cards to near clinch (Sep 25, 2017)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Addison Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2 Monday night to move within a victory of clinching a second straight NL Central title.

Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands down the third-base line and spilling a fan’s tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfie before heading back to play shortstop.

The loss eliminated St. Louis from NL Central contention and dimmed the Cardinals’ wild-card hopes. Colorado entered Monday leading Milwaukee by two games and St. Louis by 2 1/2. The Brewers were idle Monday, and Miami played at Colorado.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was taken out of the game in the seventh inning after he took two foul balls off his catcher’s mask. Carson Kelly took over for Molina. St. Louis announced he is in concussion protocol.

Jon Lester (12-8) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run for the Cubs. Chicago is 11-2 in its last 13 games and 19-8 in its last 27.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the third inning, but left the game shortly after fouling a pitch off his left leg in the eighth inning. Not until after hitting a single, though.

Kris Bryant hit a homer and added two singles in the Chicago attack.

Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings. Chicago stopped his streak of winning seven consecutive starts, the longest by any Cardinals rookie since Ted Wilks in 1944.

With two outs in the first, Russell hit a double to right, scoring Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist. Jason Heyward followed Russell with a run-scoring double.

Bryant hit his 29th homer of the season in the second with two outs for a 5-0 Cubs lead.

Jedd Gyorko got a run back for the Cardinals in the second with a one-out home run, the first of his three hits, into left field to cut the lead to 5-1.

Baez hit his first homer since Sept. 13 with two outs, driving in Zobrist and Heyward in the third, giving Chicago an 8-1 advantage.

St. Louis rookie Luke Voit hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh.

The Cubs added two runs in the eighth to complete the scoring.

STADIUM SECURITY

The Cardinals erected metal barricades along the sidewalks surrounding Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village ahead of the final homestand because of protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on Sept. 15.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Baez was back in the starting lineup. He was rested Sunday after starting 16 of Chicago’s previous 17 games.

Cardinals: Jose Martinez, who is out with sprained left thumb, will attempt to take some swings Tuesday to see if he can return to action this week. Martinez said he received a cortisone shot Sunday. He is wearing a protective brace on his hand. Martinez jammed his thumb during the team’s last series against the Cubs and did not appear in either of St. Louis’ games over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (14-9, 3.43) will make his second start since returning from his right hamstring injury. He is 8-3 with a 2.03 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (12-11, 3.63) is 1-1 in four starts this season against the Cubs with a 4.26 ERA.

