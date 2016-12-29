MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline now that the holidays have wrapped up and with teams reporting for spring training in less than two months.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Several teams are in the market for free-agent Mike Napoli. (Jon Morosi, Fox Sports)

• Nationals, Braves among teams interested in catcher Matt Wieters. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Rockies have “checked in” with the representatives of free-agent righty Greg Holland. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

This article originally appeared on