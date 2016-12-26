MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline with the holidays wrapped up.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Mark Trumbo may be the biggest name left on the free agent market. Orioles general manager Dan Duquette has left the door open to the possibility of a re-signing. The Orioles also face competition from the Rockies. (Jeff Bridich said on MLB Network)

• Jose Bautista is open to accepting a one-year contract but hopes that the Blue Jays exceed their $17.2 million qualifying offer.

• It does not appear likely that Matt Weiters re-signs with the Orioles. The Braves have expressed interest in him.

