Rumor: White Sox, Yankees Discussing Trade Involving Jose Quintana

White Sox, Yankees have reportedly discussed trade involving All-Star pitcher Jose Quintana, former New York closer. This was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Chicago White Sox could be moving closer to trading Jose Quintana this offseason, and he might not be the only player traded from the South Side. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox and New York Yankees have discussed a trade involving Quintana and closer David Robertson.

However, the Pittsburgh Pirates are still aggressive in acquiring Quintana along with the Yankees according to Nightengale. The Pirates and Yankees could get together in a three-team trade according to Nightengale. This would certainly be another blockbuster trade made by Rick Hahn if Quintana is traded this offseason.

The White Sox already made two blockbuster trades earlier this month when they traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for a number of top prospects. If the White Sox are able to trade Quintana, they could add even more top prospects to an already improved farm system.

If the White Sox trade Quintana to the Yankees along with Robertson, it could include them eating some of the closer’s remaining $25 million salary according to Nightengale. This shouldn’t be a problem for the White Sox if they’re able to get a top prospect or two from the Yankees in exchange for Quintana and Robertson.

However, it is interesting the Yankees are interested in acquiring its former closer in Robertson. With the Yankees recently signing Aroldis Chapman and having Dellin Betances in the bullpen, Robertson could be relegated to being a seventh inning reliever or setup man if acquired by the Yankees along with Quintana.

The White Sox could trade Quintana very soon as it appears they are looking to do a full rebuild. If this happens, the White Sox starting rotation will lose another durable arm for next season. Although this could scare many White Sox fans, a full rebuild could certainly help the future for this franchise.

