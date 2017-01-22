Royals SP Yordano Ventura killed in car accident

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has died as a result of a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Tragedy has struck MLB once again with the sudden passing of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura who died in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic. The news comes from Christian Moreno of ESPN Deportes 1050 AM and the Royals and Ventura’s agent also confirmed the news.

Ventura was only 25 years old.

#Royals pitcher @YordanoVentura Dead at 25 after fatal car accident earlier today, confirmed by #Dominican police force. Terrible news. #MLB — Cristian Moreno|ESPN (@CristianMorenoD) January 22, 2017

In a separate accident, Andy Marte also lost his life, and Moreno tweeted both Marte and Ventura are suspected of being under the influence. Marte was a former top prospect who played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks. Marte played from 2005-2010, 2014 with five of those years in Cleveland. He played in 308 career games.

Same day, separate sole death accidents of #MLB players @YordanoVentura & Andy Marte, similar circumstance; both said to be under influence. — Cristian Moreno|ESPN (@CristianMorenoD) January 22, 2017

Ventura made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2013 when he made three starts at 22-years-old when he flashed a fastball that often hit 100 mph on the radar gun. He had his best season in 2014 when he went 14-10 with a 3.20 era over 31 games and 30 starts. The Royals made it to their first World Series since 1985 that year. The Royals would go on to win the World Series the next year when Ventura went 13-8 with a 4.08 era.

Ventura went 11-12 last year and recorded his first two career complete games while logging a career-high 186 innings. The future was bright for Ventura who had one of the best fastballs in the American League when he could harness his power.

Ventura and Marte are the latest tragedies out of Major League Baseball that has seen too many of their own leave us too soon. In September, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident. Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and former top prospect, Oscar Taveras was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic in 2014.

