Royals Sign Brandon Moss, Likely New DH

The Royals added another bat to their lineup by signing Brandon Moss. As the likely new DH, what value Moss have for the 2017 season?

The Kansas City Royals traded their top relief pitcher for a bat in the outfield. Apparently, that wasn’t enough for the former World Series champions because they signed Brandon Moss to a two-year deal. As the DH for the Royals, is he worth drafting this season?

Moss had a decent season with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Despite playing in just 128 games, he hit 28 home runs, 67 RBI and .225/.300/.484. It was the lowest games played since 2012.

If he was able to play in at least 145 games, like the previous three seasons, he would have hit 32 homers and 76 RBI. I, like many others, would have preferred those numbers from Moss entering this season.

The downside to Moss is clearly the batting average. He averages 134 strikeouts and .242 batting average per season since 2012.

The Royals have some contact hitters, so Moss’ power numbers will compliment them as far as lineup construction goes.

Moss spent 71 games in the outfield and 53 games at first base last season. Though, the Royals are set at both positions.

Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon and recently acquired Jorge Soler will cover the outfield and Eric Hosmer covers first. This all but confirms Moss will be the permanent DH for the Royals. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Not playing the field will keep Moss healthy. There is a high likelihood that he will play more than 128 games this season. He can also spell Hosmer if he needs a day off. This also improves the Royals lineup.

Before Moss, Cheslor Cuthbert was listed as the DH. Cuthbert hit .274 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 128 games. That isn’t a bad stat line, but the Royals are looking for more power to drive in runs. The Royals ranked 23rd in runs scored and 26th in RBI. The added power from Moss will boost the value of the other Royals hitters.

Moss ranks inside my top-10 designated hitters. He still has first base and outfield eligibility, but you will not be drafting him as such this season. Moss will be someone you draft to fill your utility slot. I project 26 home runs, 70 RBI, and a .230 average.

