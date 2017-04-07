Royals seek first win in series opener at Houston (Apr 07, 2017)

HOUSTON — The carousel began in earnest for Houston Astros utility man Marwin Gonzalez on Tuesday night when he made his first start of the season at first base. It continued on Thursday night when he got the nod at third base.

After the Astros (3-1) open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals (0-3) on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, Gonzalez will likely earn another start at a third position, most likely left field.

Last season, his positional versatility was put on full display as Gonzalez made starts at five different positions for Houston.

In 2016, Gonzalez had 310 plate appearances as a first baseman, 69 as a third baseman, 54 as a left fielder, 39 as second baseman and 32 as a shortstop.

Houston features core players at second base (Jose Altuve), third (Alex Bregman) and shortstop (Carlos Correa), and intends to give Yulieski Gurriel ample starts at first base. That doesn’t mean Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, will get short shrift. Gonzalez, fourth on the club with 518 plate appearances in 2016 despite being a bench player, is too valuable.

“Marwin is going to spell a lot of these guys very often to where he probably feels like he’s virtually an everyday player even though he may not be at the same position,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Bregman is the first of this. It will happen to Altuve; it will happen to Correa. Gurriel has already sat.

“We’ve talked a lot about the number of position players that I have at my discretion. I’m going to use them.”

Right-hander Mike Fiers (11-8, 4.48 ERA in 2016) will make his first start of the season for the Astros opposite Royals left-hander Jason Vargas (0-0, 2.25 ERA last season). Fiers claimed a spot in the rotation when right-hander Collin McHugh landed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, and he is the most likely candidate to join the bullpen as the long reliever whenever McHugh returns.

Vargas made just three starts last season, his first following Tommy John surgery in 2015. He produced a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings after his return on Sept. 17, and he worked a team-high 23 1/3 innings in spring training while posting a 3.84 ERA.

While the Royals will look for a solid debut from Vargas, their starting pitching wasn’t the problem against the Minnesota Twins. In suffering a series sweep on the road at Target Field, Kansas City saw its bullpen allow 14 runs over the three games, all in the seventh inning.

The Royals rode their bullpen to a World Series championship in 2015, but a transition was expected following the losses of right-handers Wade Davis (Chicago Cubs), Greg Holland (Colorado Rockies) and Luke Hochevar (unsigned). Kelvin Herrera remains from the original iteration that dominated two seasons ago, but the reconstructed bullpen has yet to find its rhythm.

“We’ll get that sorted out,” Royals manager Ned Yost told MLB.com. “They just got to get settled in. We didn’t have this problem in spring training. It’ll iron itself out.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!