Royals Rumors: Greg Holland Agrees To Contract With Rockies

Multiple sources have indicated that a deal between former Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland and the Colorado Rockies is in the works. Yahoo.com’s Jeff Passan Tweeted details of the deal:

Source: Greg Holland’s deal with the Rockies is one year, $7M guaranteed. Non-closing incentives take it to $10M. Could get $14M as closer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2017

Source: RP Greg Holland and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a one-year deal with a vesting option for a second year, pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2017

I’m somewhat surprised that Holland would sign with the Colorado Rockies, given the difficulty that many pitchers suffer in Denver’s thin air. Not only does the ball carry, but breaking pitches often lose movement. With the Reds, Royals, and Nationals all interested in the former closer, I suspect Colorado had to have offered a significantly better package than their rivals. Otherwise, Holland wouldn’t have accepted the risk of damaging his future value by playing half his games in a tough pitching venue like Coors Field.

However, given the generous deal that Holland wangled from the Rockies, it’s hard to imagine that the Kansas City Royals could have matched such a deal. From general manager Dayton Moore’s behavior this winter, he’s operating under a tight budget. With Kansas City presumably back on the starting pitching market after Yordano Ventura‘s tragic accident, they simply couldn’t risk investing significant resources in a player coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Another problem could have been that Moore won’t know what kind of resources he now has with Yordano Ventura’s contract situation still up in the air. Ventura’s toxicology report could not only affect his $20 million contract guarantee, but could also impact any insurance that the club took out on his deal. Authorities in the Dominican Republic indicate his toxicology report will be available in three-weeks.

If Moore is going to pick off a free-agent before spring training opens in Surprise, Arizona, I would put my money on Jason Hammel. Depending on how much insurance the KC Royals carried on Ventura’s contract, Moore might have up to $3.25 million in short-term resources with which to pursue a starting pitcher. Ventura was also guaranteed $20 million over the next three seasons, with two option years at $12 million. Thus, the Royals could theoretically take on as much as $44 million in a long-term deal. Designated hitter Pedro Alvarez is also a possibility, but starting pitching now seems like the more acute need.

Given this reality, I suspect the KC Royals will try to find a veteran starter willing to convert to the pen if they address the back end in free-agency. Otherwise, they will simply depend on high-end arms from the minor leagues like Kyle Zimmer or Josh Staumont to round out their bullpen.

Dayton Moore now faces considerable challenges to get his roster ready for next season, with not a whole lot of time to find solutions.

