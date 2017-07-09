Royals’ Cain ejected for arguing called 3rd strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain has been ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike.
Facing Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez, Cain was called out by home plate umpire Bill Miller with the bases loaded on Saturday night.
Eric Hosmer came up next and grounded out to end the inning with the game tied 3-all.
Cain stood along the first base line arguing with Miller, who tossed him after the Dodgers had left the field.
