Rookie of the Year Fulmer leads Tigers vs. Red Sox (Apr 07, 2017)

DETROIT — Some reward.

Michael Fulmer was selected during spring training by Detroit manager Brad Ausmus to start the Tigers’ home opener Friday, a tip of the cap for the right-hander being named Rookie of the Year last season, when he was 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts.

So for that he gets to face one of the toughest teams in baseball, the Boston Red Sox — a 2016 postseason participant favored to contend in the American League East this season.

“Home opener in Detroit is a big deal,” Ausmus said. “You also want to feel good about your chances of winning, and he’s the guy who won the Rookie of the Year Award, so he’s earned it.”

This will be Fulmer’s first home opener; he began last season in Triple-A. He started some chilly games last September, but this will be his first April when the wind chill makes it seem near freezing and off-speed pitches tend to go anywhere but where a pitcher wants them to go.

“Zero experience,” he told writers when asked what he knows about pitching in cold temperatures. “I threw outside here (in Chicago) a couple days ago and it was a little different, a little challenging. But their guy has to do it, too, so you can’t make excuses. Just find a way to get it done.”

Fulmer has not faced major league hitters since March 28, but he did pitch three innings against minor-leaguers last Sunday.

“I’ve just tried to stay on routine,” he said. “Everything feels better than it did this time last year. The game will dictate how long I go, but I am looking to go as deep as I can.”

Fulmer faced Boston twice last season, going 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA against the Red Sox, who will send right-hander Steven Wright out against the Tigers.

Wright was 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts last year and is making his first start of this season. Over his career, Wright is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts against Detroit.

Boston was rained out of its series finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday — the game will be made up April 13. The makeup sandwiches between a six-game homestand and six-game trip for Pittsburgh, while Boston is home for Baltimore before and Tampa Bay after the makeup.

“I just think with the number of common off days without exceeding the number of consecutive days played, (next) Thursday was the most logical,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “I just think we didn’t want this hanging out there as a possibility, and it slots in kind of naturally.”

The Red Sox made three personnel moves before the series.

They placed shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right-hander Matt Barnes on the bereavement list, recalling infielder Marco Hernandez and right-hander Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Left-hander Robbie Ross Jr., suffering from the flu, was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Infielder Deven Marrero was recalled from Pawtucket to replace him.

Utility man Brock Holt had the flu but was cleared to remain on the roster. He is likely to split time at short with Hernandez against Detroit. Hernandez hit .377 with eight doubles and eight RBIs in spring training. Hernandez hit .294 in 51 at-bats for the Red Sox last season and batted .309 for Pawtucket.

Right fielder Mookie Betts missed Wednesday’s game with the flu but traveled with Boston to Detroit.

Detroit shortstop Jose Iglesias made a rare move Thursday, dropping Scott Boras as his agent to sign with Magnus Sports and Media, founded by entertainer Marc Anthony.

