Rookie gets start for Rockies vs. Brewers (Apr 06, 2017)

MILWAUKEE — Antonio Senzatela has never pitched a game higher than the Double-A level, but that’s about to change.

The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut Thursday when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies as they wrap up a season-opening, four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Senzatela made just seven starts for Double-A Hartford a year ago, going 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA. He is 41-19 with a 2.45 ERA in five minor-league seasons.

He struck out 21 while walking only three in eight spring-training starts, earning a spot on his first major-league roster.

“This guy pitches with a fierceness that I like,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after Senzatela’s final spring-training start.

Senzatela throws a fastball that tops out around 98 mph, with a changeup and a slider he adopted after watching the late Jose Fernandez, a fellow native of Venezuela.

“I worked hard on it when I was younger — I want to use all my power for my fastball and all my pitches,” Senzatela told MLB.com.

He’ll face a challenge against a Brewers offense that has the ability to punish opposing pitchers. Milwaukee hit three home runs Wednesday in its first victory of the season, including the first homer of the year from Travis Shaw.

Manager Craig Counsell installed Shaw as his cleanup hitter on Opening Day, protecting veteran slugger Ryan Braun in the lineup. The move has paid off handsomely: Shaw has five hits through the first three games, all for extra bases.

Another new addition, first baseman Eric Thames, hit his first home run of the year Wednesday. It was also his first as a big-leaguer since September 2012.

“This is the big leagues; so, as you guys know, fans can get unruly pretty fast,” Thames said. “If I’m just striking out left and right, not moving guys over or getting balls in the outfield, not driving guys in, then the fans can get on you a little bit.

“I’m just trying to show my teammates and the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin that I’m here for a reason. I’m here to do a job.”

The Rockies’ offense is no slouch, either. Colorado scored 13 runs over its first two games and avoided a shutout with a late run Wednesday against Taylor Jungmann.

First baseman Mark Reynolds has been especially tough on his former team. He has six hits through three games, including three doubles.

Stopping Colorado’s lineup falls to Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson, who locked down a rotation spot when veteran Matt Garza landed on the disabled list on the eve of the season.

Anderson started 30 games for Milwaukee last season, posting a 4.39 ERA, but closed out strong, going 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA over his final 12 starts.

“I’m excited to be part of the rotation again, and I’m looking forward to a more consistent season this year from start to finish,” he said. “That’s the goal I’m setting for myself.”

