Rollins 5th team change this winter, Texas reclaims Dragmire

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Left-hander David Rollins has changed teams for the fifth time in just over a month on a waiver claim by the Chicago Cubs from the Texas Rangers, who also reclaimed right-hander Brady Dragmire from Pittsburgh for the second time this offseason.

Dragmire had been designated for assignment earlier this week by Pittsburgh, who three weeks earlier had received him on a waiver claim from Texas.

When the Rangers initially received the 23-year-old Dragmire on Dec. 2, they also lost Rollins to Philadelphia.

Rollins was first selected off waivers by the Cubs from the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 18, and four days later waived by the World Series champions and claimed by the Rangers. The Phillies got Rollins on Dec. 2, and then waived him before he got reclaimed by Rangers earlier this week.

The 27-year-old Rollins saw action for Seattle for the second consecutive year, but spent most of last season at Triple-A Tacoma.

Texas also lost right-hander Tyrell Jenkins to Cincinnati on a waiver claim on Friday