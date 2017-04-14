Rod Carew’s heart transplant came from late Ravens player Konrad Reuland

Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew’s December heart and kidney transplant came from Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland, who died Dec. 12 following complications a brain aneurysm.

A piece on the Ravens’ official site revealed the news on Friday.

Reuland was an organ donor, and his heart went to Carew, who had just moved atop the list of those in need due to heath circumstances following a heart attack in September 2015. Carew underwent a successful procedure.

The story details a chance meeting between Carew and an 11-year-old Reuland, who died at age 29.

Carew was a seven-time AL batting champion during his 19-year MLB career, from 1967 to 1985.

