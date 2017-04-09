Rockies seek series sweep versus Dodgers (Apr 09, 2017)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will try for their fourth straight victory and a series sweep Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after beating them 2-1 and 4-2.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson will start for the Rockies. He’s 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA this season, giving up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday at Milwaukee. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado has hit safely in each of the Rockies’ six games. He homered in the first inning Saturday night against Clayton Kershaw and flared a single to center off him to lead off the three-run sixth. Arenado is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs, and has two walks and three strikeouts.

“He’s come a long way from when he first got called up,” Kershaw said. “He’s always had the talent, but he’s really turned himself into one of the best hitters in the game.”

Last season, Arenado reached career-highs in average (.294), walks (68) and OBP (.362). His previous highs in walks were 34 and OBP .328.

“He has the ability to really manipulate his hands and get them in the sport where the barrel’s in a good spot to make contact,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t have a grooved swing. He had hit all types of pitches in all sorts of locations. At times, that can be a little dangerous for a hitter, because they think they can hit anything. But if you combine that with the ability to control the strike zone, you’re going to have a lot of success.”

Kenta Maeda will start Sunday for the Dodgers. He’s 0-1 with a 3.54 ERA, having allowed three runs and six hits in five innings Tuesday against San Diego with four strikeouts and two walks in his 75-pitch outing. Maeda is 2-2 with a 1.93 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies.

Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe was given a planned day off Saturday, although he did pinch hit in the seventh and struck out to extend his hitless streak to 13 at-bats. Forsythe, whom the Dodgers acquired in January from Tampa Bay for pitching prospect Jose De Leon, is hitting .158 with a team-leading nine strikeouts.

Asked before Saturday’s game whether Forsythe might be trying too hard with his new team, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “I think that every time he steps in the batters’ box he has a plan. And he knows himself, he wants to produce. I definitely don’t think it’s a pressing situation.

“I had already planned to give him today off, regardless. Obviously, you’d like to start off a little hotter, but tomorrow he could have a couple hits and we’re talking about how he’s off to a good start. So it’s just way too early for that.”

Roberts said as much about his team, whose record dipped to 3-3 after scoring three runs in two losses at Coors Field.

“We’re going to hit,” Roberts said. “We’re going to score runs. We’re not too concerned about these two games.”

