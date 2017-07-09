Rockies rookie Freeland loses no-hitter in 9th vs White Sox

DENVER (AP) Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Melky Cabrera hit a clean line drive into left field to break up the try Sunday at Coors Field. The hit came on Freeland’s 126th pitch.

Freeland is a 24-year-old lefty who grew up in Denver.

Freeland was taken out of the game immediately after the hit with the Rockies leading 10-0.

—