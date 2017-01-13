Rockies Reach Contract Agreement with Nolan Arenado

The Colorado Rockies and all-world third baseman Nolan Arenado have come to an agreement on a two year contract according to multiple sources. The two sides were able to avoid arbitration with deal worth $29.5 million.

The #Rockies have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with 3B Nolan Arenado to avoid arbitration. pic.twitter.com/AVUNJq4U8w — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 13, 2017

Arenado is a 4-time Gold Glove winner, 2-time Silver Slugger and All-Star and has clearly earned the money in this contract. Nolan’s 41 home runs and 133 RBI both lead the National League last year. He will make $11.75 million in 2017 and $17.75 million in 2018. Arenado will still be arbitration eligible for one more year before becoming a free agent following the 2019 season.

The two-year deal displays the Rockies’ commitment and faith in Arenado to maintain his MVP-type production throughout his contract, something Nolan likely appreciated.

Joel Wolfe, agent for #Rockies Nolan Arenado on two-year, $29.5 MM deal: “Nolan earned it and club treated him right.” — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) January 13, 2017



The $29.5 million contract likely will save the Rockies a couple of million dollars over the next two years as Arenado probably would have received more money during the arbitration process. The other interesting part of the contract from the financial side is the Rockies seem to have something in the works for 2019 with Arenado’s contract ending the year before and Ian Desmond‘s contract declining from its peak worth in 2018. The Rockies financial obligation to Jose Reyes will also be over prior to the 2019 season.

With Nolan successfully signed, the Rockies have now come to agreements with three of their five arbitration eligible players. This leaves Charlie Blackmon and Tyler Chatwood as the only two remaining but deals with them could come at any time.

The Rockies also made a roster move this morning, signing Chris Denorfia to a minor league contract. He potentially provides an experienced outfield bat for the Rockies if he forces his way onto the roster early in the season.

This article originally appeared on