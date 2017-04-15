Rockies Place Ace Jon Gray on Disabled List

The Colorado Rockies are off to a 7-5 start and sit just a half-game back in the NL West in the early going, but they will be without the ace of their staff, Jon Gray, for at least a month.

According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the injury that Colorado Rockies ace Jon Gray suffered in his start Thursday night occurred when he leapt in the air to snag a chopper that saw him get full extension. When he was pulled, the thought was that he had tweaked the toe injury that he had suffered during the spring, but Harding notes that it is in fact a “navicular stress fracture” that has landed Gray in a walking boot.

“The injury is in a different spot from the toe injury that affected him during Spring Training, although it’s possible the issues were related.”- Thomas Harding, MLB

The Rockies have not made a determination as to who will take Gray’s spot in the rotation while he is out, but long-man Chris Rusin, #2 prospect Jeff Hoffman, who was in the rotation mix until the very end, #4 prospect German Marquez, and #27 prospect Harrison Musgrave are all options per Harding.

Gray’s next start was slated to be next week in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, who are still having some issues with left-handers. Of the four options laid out, Rusin and Musgrave are the southpaw options, but the Rockies appear to like having Rusin in the bullpen as a long relief option and Musgrave would be making his MLB debut at Dodger Stadium against one of the best teams in baseball, so no pressure.

From an outside perspective, I could see Rusin getting the start next week at Chavez Ravine and sticking in the rotation while getting some experience for either Hoffman or Marquez out of the bullpen where manager Bud Black can pick and choose the right situations for their development.

Marquez has tossed a total of two innings with Triple-A Albuquerque this season and those both came in relief on April 10, although he is listed on the team’s website as the starter for today’s game against Tacoma. Hoffman has given up a total of six earned in 11 innings leading to a 4.91 ERA and is scheduled to pitch Sunday in Albuquerque.

With Hoffman’s arm already stretched out, he may be the best option for a call-up, whether that is to be the long man in the bullpen, or to take Gray’s spot in the rotation. The one problem that could arise with Hoffman in the rotation is that the Rockies would then have three pitchers that hadn’t been in the big leagues before Opening Day in their rotation for the next month, with Hoffman joining Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

The loss of Gray could end up being the biggest injury that the Colorado Rockies have suffered this season, and that includes the losses of Ian Desmond, David Dahl, Tom Murphy, Chad Qualls and Chad Bettis. The reason for optimism in Colorado has revolved around the youth on their roster, and in particular in their starting rotation. Now their depth is going to be put to the test.

Through May 15th, the Rockies will face the Giants five times, the Dodgers six times, the Nationals in a four-game set, the first place Diamondbacks six times and the World Series champion Cubs three times. They also face the Padres, who took two of three against them earlier this week. If the Rockies come out of the next month or so still afloat, then their chances of securing a wild card berth this season could go way, way up.

