Rockies officially sign reliever Greg Holland

FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (56) throws during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

DENVER (AP) The Colorado Rockies made their deal with Greg Holland official on Saturday, signing the right-handed reliever coming off reconstructive elbow surgery to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Holland was the closer for Kansas City through most of 2014 and 2015, when the Royals made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his right elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Before his injury, the 31-year-old was considered as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in `14.

Holland bolsters a Colorado bullpen that blew 28 saves last season.

His deal includes an additional $7 million in performance bonuses. Holland has an option for 2018 that could become guaranteed.

Colorado designated right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler for assignment.