Rockies eye 3-0 start against Brewers (Apr 05, 2017)

MILWAUKEE — For just the fifth time in the franchise’s 25-year history, the Colorado Rockies are off to a 2-0 start.

The Rockies try to make it three straight wins Wednesday when they continue a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Colorado’s bullpen has been a big factor in the team’s early success. The relievers have worked 8 1/3 scoreless innings, and Greg Holland has converted both of his save opportunities.

“We’re off to a nice start,” said Holland, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract in January after missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Holland and left-hander Mike Dunn were brought on board to bolster what was the worst bullpen in the majors last season.

“We know these fellas are capable of what they’ve done the last two nights,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I’ve seen it firsthand. Our scouts have seen it, too.

“Hopefully, this can continue. It’s so early in the year, but we know the track record of these two fellas. We know what they can bring in terms of performance but also what they can do with that group to lift everybody up. I love the way these two nights have (gone) for those guys.”

Colorado’s offense has gotten off to a strong start as well — particularly at the bottom of the lineup, where veterans Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds have been crushing the ball. The duo combined for six of the Rockies’ 12 hits Tuesday and is 9-for-16 with 15 total bases through the first two games.

“You look at what those guys have done collectively at the bottom of the order. They’ve been huge factors for us in these two wins,” Black said. “Two veteran guys who are looking to contribute. Parra is looking to bounce back from a year that, for him, was disappointing. He made a point to rectify that. Reynolds again had another great night.”

Milwaukee’s offense has been bolstered by the addition of third baseman Travis Shaw, who doubled twice again Tuesday. He has four doubles, a 1.000 slugging percentage and .500 batting average.

“He’s having great at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

That includes against left-handers, who held Shaw to a .187 average last season.

He collected both of his doubles Tuesday against hard-throwing Tyler Anderson.

“I feel like I’m a pretty decent hitter against lefties, so I’ve been given the opportunity here so far,” Shaw said. “I’m just trying to make the most of it and prove to them that I can do it on a consistent basis.”

The Brewers will hand the ball to right-hander Wily Peralta, who got off to such a bad start last season that he was bounced down to Triple-A Colorado Springs for nearly two months. He was a much better pitcher upon his return, going 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA over his final 10 starts.

In six career starts against the Rockies, Peralta is 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA.

Colorado counters with Tyler Chatwood, who posted the second-lowest road ERA among major-league pitchers last season. He was 8-1 with a 1.69 ERA on the road last season.

