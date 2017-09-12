Rockies, D-backs open key series in wild-card chase (Sep 11, 2017)

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks and Rockies showed recently they can handle the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The four-game series between Arizona and Colorado that begins Monday at Chase Field might help decide which team will has the best chance to play the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

“Arguably the most important series of the year, starting tomorrow,” said Arizona setup man Archie Bradley, fresh off his first career save Sunday.

The Diamondbacks and Rockies are the front-runners for the two NL wild-card spots. The winner of the wild-card game would play the Dodgers in the first round of the playoffs should Los Angeles hold onto the top record in the National League. But that is looking more problematic by the day.

Arizona (83-60) swept two three-game series from Los Angeles and also took three straight from Colorado while running off a 13-game winning streak before losing two of three to San Diego last weekend.

The Rockies (78-65) finished a four-game sweep of the Dodgers with an 8-1 victory Sunday, when Los Angeles lost its 10th straight.

Colorado is five games behind Arizona for the top wild-card spot and three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals for the second berth with 19 games remaining in the regular season.

“This will continue to grow into an every-pitch type of situation,” Colorado manager Bud Black said Sunday. “That’s what you want. Hopefully, we can build on this.”

The Rockies will take a six-game road winning streak into series opener Monday, when left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to face Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke.

“The Rockies just got done playing a really good series in L.A,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, “and I know they are going to be coming into this ballpark confident and ready.

“I know the last series in Colorado was very favorable to us. I know they are looking to come in for four games and do whatever they can to beat us.”

The Diamondbacks outscored the Rockies 20-8 in winning a Sept. 1-3 series at Coors Field between sweeps of the Dodgers.

Bradley posted his first career save in a 3-2 victory over San Diego on Sunday when closer Fernando Rodney was given a day off after pitching three of five days and failing to hold a three-run lead in an 8-7 loss Saturday.

Lovullo said there will be no change in bullpen roles.

“There is no controversy,” Lovullo said. “Fernando Rodney is our closer.”

Bradley, 25, has a 1.23 ERA in 57 games during his first season in the bullpen.

“This is the best year of my life,” Bradley said. “The group of men in this clubhouse, we truly do love each other. I love being here every single day. I hope we just to continue to carry this thing on and see what happens.”

Greinke (16-6, 3.01 ERA) has won two consecutive decisions and three of four, with quality starts in five of his past six outings. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA in four starts against the Rockies this season, two at home and two at Coors Field.

Greinke is 13-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 16 home starts, with 122 strikeouts in 105 innings. He is 9-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 24 career appearances against the Rockies.

Freeland (11-10, 3.99 ERA) is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against Arizona. He beat the Diamondbacks in his fifth career start, going six innings in a 3-1 victory on April 28 at Chase Field.

Freeland took the loss in the Diamondbacks’ 9-5 victory on Sept. 1, giving up five hits and three runs in four innings. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts since Aug. 4 and hasn’t won since July 30 at Washington.