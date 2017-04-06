Rhode Island minor league team plans replica of Fenway Park

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) A minor league team in Rhode Island plans to create a replica of Fenway Park.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oI2APB ) that the Pawtucket Red Sox are developing a replica of the Red Sox’s ballpark with identical field dimensions. PawSox Senior Vice President Dan Rea says the new stadium will be identical down to a copy of Fenway Park’s Green Monster wall.

Rea says the organization is surveying two possible sites for construction.

Rea and PawSox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro are working with Pawtucket Director of Administration Tony Pires to determine the distribution of building costs.

A study published in January found that building a new stadium on McCoy Stadium’s current site would cost $78 million.

—

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

