Return for Yu: Prospect from Darvish deal making Texas debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect the Texas Rangers got in the Yu Darvish trade, is set for his major league debut.

The Rangers said Calhoun’s contract was being purchased from Triple-A Round Rock before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle. A corresponding move still had to be made to add the second baseman/outfielder to their 40-man roster.

Calhoun was one of three minor leaguers the Rangers got from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the July 31 trade that sent Darvish to the NL’s top team.

Known more for his hitting, Calhoun played most left field for Round Rock after playing second base in the Dodgers organization. The 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter batted .300 with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs in 128 Triple-A games this summer.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball