Report: Yordano Ventura Dies in Car Accident in Domincan Republic

Yordano Ventura, pitcher for the Kansas City Royals was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Rupublic on Sunday morning. Ventura was 25 years old at the time of his death.

Ventura debuted with the Royals in 2013 and started three games that season. In 2014, Ventura was a key cog to the Royals journey to the World Series. Ventura compiled a 14-10 record with a 3.20 ERA that season. In 2015, Ventura would help lead the Royals back to the World Series. He finished 2015 with 13-8 record and 4.08 ERA. In his last MLB season, Ventura went 11-12 with a 4.45 ERA.

With the news of Ventura’s passing surfacing, the Royals issued an official statement via twitter. Ventura’s teammates and other MLB players also reacted to Ventura’s passing on twitter.

Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization. pic.twitter.com/AgInmjHWAB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017

I love you Ace. I don’t know what to say other then I’m going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017

What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 22, 2017

Ventura unfortunately wasn’t the only person with MLB experience to die in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Former MLB player Andy Marte was also killed in a car accident. Marte, 33, died in a separate accident on Sunday morning when he crashed into a house. He played seven seasons in MLB, with his last MLB season coming in 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marte debuted in 2005 with the Atlanta Braves and played five seasons with the Cleveland Indians (2006-2010).

Ventura will be truly missed by the Royals. The pitcher was once looked at as a future ace for the Royals. With his passing, the Royals will undoubtedly have a huge void to fill in its starting rotation for this upcoming season.

