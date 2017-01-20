Report: The Los Angeles Angels to sign Luis Valbuena to Multiyear Deal

The Los Angeles Angels are continuing their additions and subtractions before Spring Training in February. The latest move may be the biggest move yet for the Angels.

While not confirmed by the club, the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a multiyear deal with Luis Valbuena according to Efrain Zavarce via Twitter. Valbuena spent last season with the Houston Astros, hitting 13 home runs and 40 RBI’s.

Valbuena is a left-handed hitter and a multi-position infield player who played in 90 games for the Astros last season. He plays most of the infield positions and will likely play first base for the Angels.

What’s unclear is who the Angels will move to Triple-A to make room for Valbuena. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register believes Jefry Marte will be playing for the Salt Lake Bees this season.

This is another solid move for the Angels. While the Angels haven’t made the sexiest of moves this offseason, they have made moves to bring in role players.

These moves are the reason why you have to be excited about the Angels in 2017.

This move also sparks the idea of a trade for Yunel Escobar or C.J. Cron. However, Escobar is set to be a free agent after this season. It’s likely Escobar will be playing his last year in Anaheim. There is also rumblings the Angels could trade Cron to make room for Matt Thaiss who is one of the Angels best prospects. However, this is all just speculation.

Valbuena will reportedly take his physical Monday in Anaheim. Look for more developments on this move including the Angels to confirm the deal soon.

