Report: Blue Jays nearing deal with Jarrod Saltalamacchia

The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing a deal with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal will be a minor-league agreement, pending a physical.

Earlier Tuesday, Jerry Crasnick reported that the Blue Jays had expressed interest in the 31-year-old who spent the 2016 season with the Detroit Tigers.

More details to come.

