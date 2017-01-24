Report: Blue Jays nearing deal with Jarrod Saltalamacchia
The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing a deal with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.
#BlueJays and C Jarrod Saltalamacchia nearing an agreement, per source: https://t.co/98eK6WfCAE
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 24, 2017
Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal will be a minor-league agreement, pending a physical.
Source: Saltalamacchia signing minor-league deal with #BlueJays, $1.25M if in majors, plus $250K in incentives. Deal pending physical.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2017
Earlier Tuesday, Jerry Crasnick reported that the Blue Jays had expressed interest in the 31-year-old who spent the 2016 season with the Detroit Tigers.
More details to come.
