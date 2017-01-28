Report: Blue Jays interest in Craig Breslow is ‘strong’

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in journeyman bullpen lefty Craig Breslow.

After two tough seasons with the Red Sox in 2014 and 2015, Breslow emerged with the Marlins last year but only for a handful of innings.

He has attempted to resuscitate his career, though, by having an open workout last Monday, with invites from MLB clubs in attendance.

Apparently Breslow has added another pitch to his repertoire and also tweaked his delivery, so it seems like we’re seeing the “new and improved” version.

Although there has been some interest, we might have to wait until at least Jerry Blevins or perhaps Boone Logan is signed as a comparable benchmark for how the market approaches Breslow.

Besides Breslow’s high IQ (he is a Yale graduate), he is a middle reliever with a career ERA of 3.35 over 11 years service time.

For his career, Breslow has held left-handed hitters to a .250 batting average and a .693 OPS.

