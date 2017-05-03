Reds’ Davis looks for better results vs. Pirates (May 03, 2017)

CINCINNATI — Reds right-hander Rookie Davis hopes to bounce back from the worst performance of his brief career when the Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Davis yielded eight runs (seven earned) and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 9-4 loss at Milwaukee on April 26. In his previous start, April 11 against Pittsburgh, Davis left in the fifth inning after he was struck on the right forearm by a Jameson Taillon pitch, resulting in a stint on the 10-day disabled list.

Taillon (2-0, 2.08 ERA) opposes Davis (0-1, 11.17 ERA) again Wednesday.

Davis, who turned 24 on Saturday, will be making his fourth career start. He has walked seven and struck out nine in 9 2/3 innings.

During his stint on the DL, Davis watched game footage and worked on his mechanics during two bullpen sessions. It didn’t work out.

“The time I’ve been out, I’ve used it to really look at video and see if there is anything I can make better as far as mechanics or having a better feel for pitches,” Davis told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I worked on that in my bullpens. I was really pleased with it. The command of that sinker has been huge in the two bullpens I’ve thrown. It’s just a matter of carrying that over into the game.”

Cincinnati (12-14) has won two of three after losing four straight on the last road trip.

The Pirates will counter with road warrior Taillon, who is 2-0 with an 0.47 ERA in three starts away from PNC Park this season. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed one unearned run in 19 road innings with 16 strikeouts and eight walks. He has pitched seven innings in two of his three starts on the road.

In three career starts against the Reds, Taillon is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA with six runs allowed in 17 innings. He received a no-decision against Cincinnati after allowing two runs in six innings at PNC Park on April 11.

Pittsburgh is hoping Josh Harrison’s bat will stay hot in his hometown of Cincinnati. Harrison has homered three times in two games, including a three-run shot Tuesday night. His 18 career home runs from the leadoff spot are the eighth most in Pirates history.

Harrison attended Princeton High School and the University of Cincinnati. On Monday night in the series opener against the Reds, he had the first multi-home run game of his career.

Harrison isn’t the only Reds killer in the Pirates’ lineup. Andrew McCutchen has hit 17 of his 27 career home runs against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. His 17 career homers as a visiting player rank fifth all time behind Lance Berkman (23), Ryan Braun (22), Albert Pujols (20), and Aramis Ramirez (18).

Pittsburgh (12-14) has momentum heading into the Wednesday game following a 12-3 victory Tuesday night in which rookie right-hander Tyler Glasnow recorded his first career victory. Now, the Pirates have Taillon and Ivan Nova going back-to-back nights.

“The one thing I found out after 26 games is we’re really interesting,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I know I’m going to show up to watch it. We fight and we play; some nights are better than others.”

