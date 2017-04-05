Reds claim OF Tyler Goeddel off waivers from Phillies
CINCINNATI (AP) The Reds claimed utility player Tyler Goeddel off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.
Goeddel, 24, batted .192 in 92 games for the Phillies last season with four homers and 16 RBIs.
The Reds also transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day disabled list. He opened the season on the disabled list for the second year in a row after suffering a sprained pitching elbow during spring training. Starter Homer Bailey also is on the disabled list, recovering from elbow surgery.
Catcher Devin Mesoraco was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Pensacola to complete his recovery from hip surgery. The Reds expect to activate him after he’s able to catch games on back-to-back days.
