Reds: 2017 Fantasy Baseball Preview

The Reds were not a good team last season. With limited additions for the 2017 season, I don’t see anything changing from a fantasy point of view.

The Cincinnati Reds have some fantasy stars, but not enough to get you excited about the team overall. With a 68-94 record, there was a lack of performance on both sides of the ball.

The offense ranked in the bottom half among the 15 National League teams in many categories. They finished 11 in runs, 10th in home runs and ninth in hits. The pitching staff, both starters and relievers, wasn’t much better.

They finished 13th in ERA, 10th in strikeouts and 13th in wins. The bullpen was dead last in saves, with just 28. There was a revolving door in the bullpen, but it looks like the team has settled on a closer for 2017.

There is power and speed to be had on this team. The Reds had six batters hit at least 11 home runs and four stole at least 11 bases. Power is obviously a stacked category, but it’s the most popular. Speed is very top-heavy so any bit helps.

As far as the players to draft, the Reds have a top-five first baseman, a top-20 second baseman, two top-40 outfielders and a top-40 starting pitcher. The two relievers I have ranked are inside my top 30.

Most of the players will be drafted after round 11, so they will likely be bench players or late-round fliers in deeper leagues.

Great American Ball Park rated as a hitter-friendly park last season. It was fourth in home runs, five in hits and 15th in runs. I think the latter is due to a lack of production from the Reds and not the opposing teams.

I have nine Reds players in my top-300. That may seem like a small number. But, considering what I just said about this team, that’s a lot.

The Reds rotation a wasteland of value. There is legitimately only one pitcher I have somewhat of an interest in. His name is Anthony DeSclafani.

He had the best ERA and second-best WHIP, 3.28 and 1.216 respectively. In 20 starts, he went 9-5 with a 7.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9. The lack of home runs and extra base runners along with his strikeout potential make him my No. 34 starting pitcher.

Homer Bailey is expected to be back by Opening Day after making just six starts last season. Until I see what he can do in the spring, I’m waiting for one of my last picks.

The rest of the rotation is recently acquired Scott Feldman, Brandon Finnegan, and Robert Stephenson.

Finnegan wasn’t bad in his 31 starts, but a 5.19 FIP scares me a bit. His 3.98 ERA can easily turn into a 4.98 ERA this season. I don’t want anything to do with the other two starters.

As I said in the introduction, the Reds bullpen was a revolving door. After moving on from Aroldis Chapman, the Reds were mixing and matching on who could fill in. It looks like they found their man.

While Tony Cingrani led the team with 17 saves, he wasn’t the best relief pitcher. That title would go to Raisel Iglesias. He finished with a 2.53 ERA, 1.136 WHIP, and six saves.

He also recorded 83 strikeouts and 26 walks in 78.1 innings. Now that he is the likely closer, you can write in 25 saves. He is my No. 22 relief pitcher.

Another name to take note of is Michael Lorenzen. In 35 games, he had a 2.88 ERA and 1.080 WHIP. He is my No. 32 reliever, No. 270 overall.

The Reds infield has five solid performers when they are all healthy. I qualify that because Cincinnati’s catcher may not be ready for Opening Day.

Devin Mesoraco started catching drills last week after undergoing hip and shoulder surgeries. Reports say that he will enter Spring Training without limitations. It’s been a while since he’s been healthy for a full season. If he is healthy, he could move into my top-15 catchers.

First baseman Joey Votto has more value in OBP leagues than standard leagues. His 29 home runs and 97 RBI help both leagues, but his .434 on-base percentage is what puts him in the top-three first basemen.

Brandon Phillips is a solid second baseman. He hit 11 homers, 64 RBI, and .291 in 141 games. He rarely strikes out, 68, and stole 14 bases last season. Phillips is my No. 15 second baseman.

Zack Cozart is back at shortstop. He played in 15 games in 2015 and 121 in 2016. He hit 16 homers, 50 RBI, and .252 in that span. Cozart also had a .308 OBP. I’m waiting to see if he can play a full season before I draft him.

Eugenio Suarez filled in for Cozart when he was out, but will now play third base. He hit just .248 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI. I wish he stayed at shortstop because he is my No. 23 third baseman, making him practically undraftable in standard leagues.

Two of the three outfield spots are locked. The third is up in the air.

My colleague Brad Kelly wrote about both Billy Hamilton (here) and Adam Duvall (here). He questions if Hamilton can repeat his amazing season and if Duvall is a bust candidate.

Hamilton stole 58 bases with a .260 average. I think he’ll reach 60 this season and keep his average around the same. He is my No. 21 outfielder, solely based on his speed.

Duvall was a power machine. He hit 33 home runs, 103 RBI, and .241. He led all Reds batters in both homers and RBI. I expect a return to the mean for all three stats. The drop in power will lower him in my rankings.

The right field spot, according to Roster Resource, belongs to Scott Schebler. On the other hand, Jose Peraza is ranked on ESPN.

In 72 games, Peraza hit .324 with 21 steals, 25 runs scored, and 25 RBI. Schebler hit .265 with nine homers and 40 RBI in 82 games.

I’m leaning towards Peraza because of the speed and high batting average. If you want power late, then go with Schebler.

Quietly, the Reds have a decent team. They clearly aren’t the worst team in baseball. The starting pitching is a big question mark. The bullpen has two good options. I like most of the infield in a variety of league formats and the outfield is solid.

Most of these players will be drafted later and could win you a couple of weeks.

