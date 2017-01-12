Red Sox: Yoan Moncada impressive in White Sox minicamp

Yoan Moncada’s new team released video of the top prospect taking batting practice that may make Boston Red Sox fans regret that the team traded him away.

In case we needed a reminder that Yoan Moncada is no longer part of the Boston Red Sox organization, his new team was eager to provide one with a video of his impressive skills at the plate.

The 21-year old from Cuba participated in a batting practice session on Thursday during Chicago White Sox minicamp. Hitting left-handed, Moncada reportedly lined lasers to left field and a rocket over the center-field wall, showcasing advanced power for a hitter his age.

Moncada’s strength wasn’t on display much during his brief stint with the Red Sox last September. He managed only one extra-base hit – a double – in 20 plate appearances in which he hit .211 with a dozen strikeouts. He has yet to hit one out of the park at the big league level, but Moncada’s chiseled frame suggests the homers are coming.

“I would describe myself as a power hitter because I have more power now,” Moncada told MLB.com through a translator. “I really like to hit the ball to the whole field.”

That power was on display during Thursday’s workout. Take a look at the video provided by the White Sox.

The video you’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/2EiZMgCRyo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 12, 2017



Chicago sees unlimited potential in Moncada, who is ranked by MLB.com as the top prospect in baseball. The short clip taken during batting practice is a mere glimpse into that upside, but unfortunately the Red Sox will no longer be the ones reaping the future benefits of that talent. Moncada will be wearing different color Sox from now now, following the trade that shipped him to Chicago as part of the package to acquire Chris Sale.

“That was unexpected,” said Moncada. I thought I would stay with [Boston] for a long time. But that’s when you realize this is a business and I have the opportunity to play with this team now, and to be great for this team.”

There’s no doubting that Moncada has the potential to be great, with a sky-high ceiling that could one day come back to haunt the Red Sox. On the other hand, Sale is already great. He’s been one of the league’s best pitchers for the past handful of years and his addition to the rotation arguably makes Boston the front-runner in the American League.

Reports of Moncada’s impressive early performance may have the heads of Red Sox fans swimming with various predictions of what might have been, but once they get a look at Sale on the mound those thoughts will be quickly suppressed.

Perhaps Moncada will be a star someday, but Sale already is one. It may take years to properly evaluate this trade, but it certainly has the look of a rare blockbuster deal that ultimately works out for both sides.

This article originally appeared on