Red Sox: Who is Josh Tobias, prospect acquired in Clay Buchholz trade?

We introduce you to Josh Tobias, the 24-year old second baseman who was recently acquired by the Red Sox in exchange for Clay Buchholz.

Clay Buchholz and the Boston Red Sox will no longer be two in the same, after ten seasons at Fenway Park.

Boston’s goal for 2017 is to stay under the $195 million luxury tax threshold that was set under the new CBA (collective bargaining agreement). Shedding inconsistent and expensive pitching was almost demanded by Red Sox fans worldwide. Signing ace pitcher Chris Sale was a surprising first chapter to the offseason, but parting ways with Buchholz seemed imminent. As a result, Buchholz will play in Philadelphia next season.

Moving Buchholz was an imperative step towards financial comfort over the offseason. Boston’s salary cap will now have $13.5 million taken off it’s shoulders. Consequently, the Yoan Moncada and Kopech(less) farm system was partially relieved through the trade and acquisition of Josh Tobias.

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Tobias in the tenth round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft. He attended the University of Florida where he majored in Geological Sciences. Tobias was All-SEC and an All-American for the Gators. In addition to playing in the 2012 and 2015 College World Series.

Tobias’ professional career began with the Williamsport Crosscutters in the Class A Short Season league. In 61 games played, he batted .321 and was labeled the Crosscutters most valuable player. Tobias was a leader throughout 2016, where he played for the Lakewood BlueClaws in the Class A Full league. He batted .304 with seven home runs and 55 runs-batted-in over the course of 93 games played. Tobias also lead the BlueClaws in slugging percentage. The Clearwater Threshers (Single-A Advanced League) would eventually promote Tobias. Scouts report that Tobias thrives with his bat, but needs help with his fielding abilities.

Boston has a stable second baseman in Dustin Pedroia. Adding Tobias is merely another option that can lead to future successes. In addition, Tobias can utilize Pedroia’s veteran leadership and fielding talents to his advantage.

Especially relevant, Tobias’ switch-hitting adds versatility to the farm system. Marco Hernandez currently serves as number three on the Red Sox second baseman depth chart. Hernandez had one home run and five RBI in 40 games with the Red Sox in 2016. Brock Holt will float around the number two spot throughout the four-six infield positions.

Clay Buchholz will be remembered for his time in Boston, but a look towards immediate success lead to his departure. The Red Sox continue developing young prospects into major league quality players. It will be exciting to watch Josh Tobias develop and progress his game through the Red Sox organization.

