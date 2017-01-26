Red Sox: Where have these players gone since leaving Boston?

The Boston Red Sox have had player turnover, as do all teams. Here is a look at how some have produced since leaving Boston.

Where have they gone? The names occasionally pop up on the transaction wire, in notes columns and various baseball oriented sites. So here are a few former Boston Red Sox players and exactly what their status is. I’ve only gone back a few years, but how things have changed.

A hero to all indy league players is Daniel Nava – persistence pays. Nava has been passed around since leaving Boston and signed with the Phillies in December.

The Phils apparently have a fascination with former Sox players, as Ryan Hanigan was recently signed to a minor league deal. If all goes well he could be the personal catcher for Clay Buchholz.

Burke Badenhop pitched only one season with Boston, appearing in 70 games before signing with the Reds for 2015. Now Badenhop has made a connection with former Sox GM Mike Hazen and has been hired my Arizona as an “acquisition-based pitching analysis/sports science work.”

Anthony Varvaro had the proverbial “Cup of coffee” in Boston with only nine games before being sent to the minors. Varvaro retired last summer and has now become a Port Authority police officer in his hometown – New York City.

A .167 batting average will get you released in major league baseball and a .169 batting average will get you released in JPPL. Jonny Gomes has reached the end after a 13-year MLB career, including a championship with Boston in 2013. A career in coaching/manager is certainly a possibility.

Never say never if you are a lefty specialist. Craig Breslow was last seen on the transaction wire as being handed his release by the Rangers. Maybe “The smartest man in baseball” will be smart enough to call it a career and move into the private sector or coaching?

I have seen Shane Victorino play when he was 100% healthy and seen him a shell of that. The “Flyin’ Hawaiian” got his exit visa from the Cubs last May and reportedly is attempting to find an interested party for a comeback.

Stephen Drew is a free agent – again. The oft-injured Drew played reasonably well for the Nationals in 2016, but missed significant playing time. The 33-year-old just signed with the Nationals for another season – thankfully Boston bypassed a return.

Arm miseries have followed Andrew Bailey around like a dog chasing after a meat wagon. The Red Sox signed the former All-Star to a free agent contract only to see him blow out his shoulder. Bailey just signed a one-year deal with the Angels.

Free agent bust is right-handed Edward Mujica, who signed a two-year and a $9.5 Million contract with the Red Sox. Mujica just signed a minor league deal with the Tigers – his tenth organization.

If this was the 2009 off-season the clamor would be the contract status of Aaron Hill, but it is not. Hill’s glove was fine for Boston, but the bat had more leaks than 100-year-old pipes. Now a free agent he has not signed on elsewhere.

A former All-Star and capable of rotation or bullpen work Alexi Ogando came to Boston amid hope the hard-throwing right-hander would get back on track. Ogando appeared in 64 games for the disappointing 2015 Red Sox. Ogando was subsequently released by the Braves and Diamondbacks before signing a contract to pitch in South JKorea in 2017.

I thought Will Middlebrooks would be hitting 30+ home runs for the Red Sox, but he sunk and stunk. The end result of Middlebrooks’ disaster was another with the signing of Pablo Sandoval. Middlebrooks has made the release circuit and has signed a minor league contract with the Rangers.

One of the most talented players in the game was Grady Sizemore, but the injury bug took a toll on this five-tool player. With Boston Sizemore started out on fire and then froze. Things did not improve with Philadelphia and Tampa and Sizemore did not play last year.

Boston passed on re-signing Jarrod Saltalamacchia and it proved the correct move. Defense alone would have done Salty in as noted in the playoffs of 2013. Since then it has been a round robin of teams hitting just .171 in 2016. Still a free agent.

As with Middlebrooks, I expect – as did many in Red Sox Nation – for Ryan Lavarnway to be a power hitting catcher for years to come. After Boston, Lavarnway has bounced around and signed a minor league deal with the A’s. Lavarnway will also be part of team Israel in the WBC.

Sources: MLB Trade Rumors/Baseball-reference

