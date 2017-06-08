Red Sox turn to Price in Yankees series finale (Jun 08, 2017)

NEW YORK — In his last start, David Price turned in one of his finest outings since joining the Boston Red Sox, who are hoping to see more of those performances.

In his last start, Michael Pineda produced his worst performance in nearly two months — and the New York Yankees are hoping it was an aberration.

Price opposes Pineda in the finale of the three-game series Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

Price is three starts into his second season with Boston after being sidelined with a strained left elbow. He was eased into the season by pitching five innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox but looked sharp Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

In a 5-2 victory, Price allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one and needed just 92 pitches, which was four more than his season debut.

“He was outstanding,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Much more consistent location on all his pitches compared to just five days ago in Chicago. He was able to throw his cutter to both sides of the plate. He threw some really good fastballs into some power right-handed hitters to keep them from extending out over the plate. He was in complete control. He got into a great rhythm. A big night for David and a boost for us.”

Price experienced little trouble as the Orioles did not get a runner past first base until Manny Machado hit a solo homer in the seventh. Price threw just 12.4 pitches per inning.

“I felt good,” Price said. “Just trying to make better pitches. I don’t want to be out there throwing 100 pitches or 90 pitches through five innings. I (was) back to being efficient, getting a lot of early outs and not giving up a whole lot of runs.”

Price has extensive experience — but also mixed results — facing the Yankees. In his first season with Boston, the left-hander was 1-3 with a 7.89 ERA in five starts over 29 2/3 innings.

Price made his major league debut Sept. 14, 2008, in New York with a 5 1/3-inning relief stint for the Tampa Bay Rays. Lifetime against the Yankees, he is 14-10 with a 4.55 ERA in 36 appearances (35 starts). New York’s current roster has hit .296 (53-for-179) with three homers and 23 RBIs against Price.

Pineda makes his second attempt to get his seventh victory and hopes it goes better than Friday in Toronto. In a 7-5 loss, he allowed season highs of five runs and 10 hits in five innings and struck out only one hitter.

“My command tonight was not like it used to be,” Pineda said. “It happens sometimes, when you don’t have your best command so you get in trouble. This is a really good lineup, so you want to compete with your best stuff. For me, today, I didn’t have my best stuff.”

It was the 11th straight loss for the Yankees in games in which Pineda has allowed at least five runs. Overall, the Yankees are 2-16 when Pineda allows at least five earned runs since he made his debut for the team in 2014.

Friday’s loss in Toronto occurred after he had matched a career high by allowing three earned runs or fewer in nine straight starts. In those starts, he was 6-1 with a 2.75 ERA.

Pineda is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA in six starts at home this season.

Like Price, Pineda has experienced mixed results with the Red Sox. In 11 career starts, the right-hander is 4-5 with a 4.73 ERA against Boston. The combined batting average of Boston’s current roster against Pineda is .304 in 102 at-bats, with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Yankees will be looking to get their eighth series win at home after evening the series Wednesday with an 8-0 victory. New York hopes Pineda can be as sharp as CC Sabathia, who allowed five hits in eight innings.

The Red Sox look to rebound after losing for only the fifth time in their last 16 games. Boston homered three times in the series opener but was blanked for the fourth time this season Wednesday and is 5-4 on its 10-game road trip.

