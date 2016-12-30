Red Sox: Top 5 defensive web gem plays of 2016 season

Everyone loves a web gem! Counting down the top five defensive plays made by a Boston Red Sox fielder during the 2016 season.

The Boston Red Sox were one of the best defensive teams in baseball this year, finishing fourth in the majors with a collective 49 defensive runs saved.

While most teams have a weakness somewhere on the field, Boston ranged from average to exceptional at virtually every position. Fine, maybe Hanley Ramirez was below average by most defensive metrics, but given the low expectations he entered the season with, it’s fair to say that his transition to first base was a success.

Elsewhere on the field the Red Sox showcased some of the best gloves in baseball, treating fans to jaw-dropping plays and uncanny feats of athleticism. The 2016 season brought us plenty of web gem moments, but here are a few of my favorites.

Let’s start with one from Ramirez. He obviously doesn’t have the best reputation as a defensive player, which is why his diving leap to rob Coco Crisp of extra bases in Game 1 of the ALDS was so stunning.

Ramirez lays out to snatch a hard chopper down the first base line, picks himself up and takes it to the bag to end the eighth inning. Boston would still end up losing the game, but this great play from an unlikely source helped keep the game close enough to give the Red Sox a chance in the ninth.

Pedroia’s game-ending double play

Brad Ziegler wasn’t acquired mid-season with the idea of using him in the closer role he once filled in Arizona, but with Craig Kimbrel sidelined by injury, the submariner stepped into the ninth inning for a few save situations.

His track record shows that Ziegler is not only capable of locking down a save, but also among the league’s best at inducing double-plays, which is exactly what the Red Sox needed while protecting a two run lead with a runner on first.

Ziegler got the grounder he needed and Dustin Pedroia did the rest. The veteran second baseman gobbled up the ground ball quickly enough to tag Yunel Escobar on his way by. The Angels second baseman jumped out of the base path to try to avoid the tag, but Pedroia still got him, regained his balance and made an accurate throw to first base to complete the game-ending double play.

Pedroia’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth gave the Red Sox the lead and his defense sealed the victory in Los Angeles. The four-time Gold Glove winner has long been among the best second basemen in the game at turning two, piling up a highlight reel of great plays again this season. The degree of difficulty combined with the fact that it secured a narrow victory is what puts this play on the list.

Bradley covers ground

Pedroia wasn’t going to get to the bloop fly ball in shallow center, which left it up to Jackie Bradley to handle. Despite that he had been playing deep in the outfield, Bradley managed to race in to make the shoestring catch before tumbling forward into a flawless somersault.

Bonus points for popping right back up and flipping the ball nonchalantly to Pedroia, as if the catch was no big deal. It may seem routine for one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, but the rest of us remain amazed.

JBJ has a habit of making diving catches, but what makes this one impressive is the amount of ground he was able to cover. Bradley topped out at just north of 20 mph on his route, covering over 47 feet to get to that sinking pop fly just in the nick of time.

Boston would end up losing the game in Toronto 3-2, but Bradley’s catch makes the list simply because very few outfielders in the game are capable of making this play. He’s not the fastest center fielder in the game, but he reads the ball off the bat as well as anyone, allowing him to get a great jump on the route that he runs with elite efficiency.

Benintendi’s robs a home run

22-year old rookie Andrew Benintendi got off to a hot start at the plate when he was called up in early August, but only a few weeks into his big league career he showed that he can be equally impressive with his glove.

In the 8th inning of a tight game at Tropicana Field, Benintendi made a running catch that took him head first over the left field wall near the foul pole, robbing Rays outfielder Steven Souza of a two-run homer that would have cut Boston’s lead down to one.

If it weren’t for a table conveniently placed on the other side of the wall, Benintendi may have toppled head over heels to the other side of the fence. Not only did he make the catch, but with his left hand he managed to balance himself to pop back into the field of play to secure the out.

The Red Sox would go on to win the game 6-2, but the outcome may not have been in their favor if the Rays had managed to swing momentum their way with a home run. Thanks to Benintendi, that didn’t happen.

Betts throws out runner at third

Something about playing at the Trop must bring out the best in Red Sox fielders. A day after Benintendi’s miraculous catch, Mookie Betts made an even more spectacular play to throw out a runner at third base.

With Boston clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 8th inning, Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier hit one down the first base line just out of the reach of a diving Ramirez. The ball was ruled fair as it past first base, but had rolled into the right field foul territory near the bullpen mound by the time Betts was able to catch up to it.

Kiermaier rounded second looking to turn an easy double into three bases, but Betts wouldn’t allow it. The Red Sox right fielder scooped up the ball and fired a laser to third base that reached Travis Shaw on only one hop, just in time to tag the runner.

If it weren’t for a perfect throw from Betts, Kiermaier would have stood at third base with only one out. Evan Longoria followed by lining out to right field, which potentially could have scored Kiermaier on a sac fly to tie the game, rather than end the inning with Boston’s lead intact.

Betts has always had an accurate arm, but he surprised even himself by how hard he was able to throw the ball. Plays like this are why Betts led all major league players at any position in defensive runs saved, which earned him his first career Gold Glove.

