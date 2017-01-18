Red Sox sign pitcher Kyle Kendrick to a minor-league contract

The Boston Red Sox have signed veteran pitcher Kyle Kendrick to a minor-league deal, announced by the team Wednesday afternoon.

Be sure not to confuse him with Kyle Hendricks, though. At 32-years-old, he last pitched in the majors as a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2015. In 27 starts, Kendrick (7-13, 6.32 ERA) allowed the most home runs in baseball (33) and struck out just 80 batters in 142.1 innings pitched.

As the title of the contract suggests, this move is of minor importance to the Red Sox’ major league roster and its plans for the 2017 season. Between Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez, the team has solid major league depth on the mound. In all likelihood, Kendrick will serve as a depth option on the team’s AAA roster with the potential to make a spot start or play swingman if need be.

Sean O’Sullivan played a similar role for the team last season, starting in four of his five major league appearances.

Kendrick signed a similar deal with the Atlanta Braves last offseason before getting cut out of camp and finding his way onto the Angels’ roster in late April. As a member of the Philidelphia Phillies between 2007-2014, he started 30 or more games in 6 seasons, compiling a 4.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.

As part of their non-roster Spring Training invitees, the team also signed C Jordan Procyshen, 1B Sam Travis, 3B Rafael Devers, OF/INF Allen Craig, OF Brian Bogusevic, OF Rusney Castillo, RHP Chandler Shepherd and RHP Ben Taylor to minor-league deals.

This article originally appeared on