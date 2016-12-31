Red Sox: Ring in the New Year with a montage of the 2016 season

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a montage reliving many of the great moments of 2016 for the Boston Red Sox.

This week has been a time of reflection for Red Sox Nation. As we prepare to welcome an exciting new year, we have also been looking back at what made 2016 great.

We’ve counted down our top moments of the year, highlighted our favorite defensive plays and reflected on the significant moves made by the Red Sox this winter to reload the roster for another playoff run.

What’s left for us to do before saying goodbye to 2016? The Red Sox gave us the answer by providing an epic montage recapping the season!

Please excuse us as we get sentimental about 2016. pic.twitter.com/peMDBPCcQy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 31, 2016

A return to the postseason made this year a success, at least compared to the previous two disappointing seasons. Boston is back on track and this montage is a reminder of the moments that got them there.

Mammoth home runs, flashy defensive plays and unforgettable walk-off hits highlight a memorable 2016 season, the best of which can be found in this montage.

Plus, there is plenty of David Ortiz showcased in this video. No fan can resist getting sentimental about a few Big Papi highlights.

Watching videos from this past season will help get us through the cold winter months, but spring is right around the corner (not that you’d know it by the weather outside, but I’m told it will come eventually – really!). Soon enough the team will be back on the field in Fort Myers, preparing for what is certain to be an even better season in 2017.

From all of us here at BoSox Injection, we want to wish you all a safe and Happy New Year! Go out, celebrate, watch the ball drop and toast to the memories of a great season. We’ll see you next year!

