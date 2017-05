BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left knee.

Boston made the move before Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. It’s retroactive to Sunday.

Wright is 1-3 in five starts this season with an 8.25 ERA.

Boston recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

