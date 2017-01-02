Red Sox: Pablo Sandoval ready to restart his career

Pablo Sandoval wasn’t proud to be the laughing stock of the Boston Red Sox the past two seasons, however, he is thankful for the second chance he is about to receive.

An October machine and three time World Series champion, Pablo Sandoval said in a joint English and Spanish ESPN interview that he got “complacent with things” following signing a $95 million dollar deal back in November of 2014.

“I was so complacent with things that I had already accomplished, I did not work hard in order to achieve more and to remain at the level of the player that I am and that I can be.” Sandoval stated in the interview with ESPN Deportes.

Sandoval has been nothing but a bust since singing his contract back in the winter of 2014, as he had career lows in just about every offensive category with a .241 average, just 10 homers, 47 RBI’s, .292 OBP and .366 slugging percentage. Also, he had his worst defensive year in the field as well with a .949 fielding percentage and 15 errors on 293 chances.

Things got worse for Sandoval as he came into Spring Training in 2016 even heavier than he was in the previous season. He lost his starting job to Travis Shaw, had just two starts in 2015 where he went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and a popped belt before having shoulder surgery in May, which ended his season.

With the Red Sox trading away both Shaw and Yoan Moncada, it seems as if they are aiming for Sandoval to potentially be there Opening Day third baseman, if he continues to make strides this offseason and this spring. Brock Holt is a potential suitor for this job as he saw time at 3B in the playoffs and was the only one who produced in the Cleveland series a year ago, but from the looks of it, it’s Sandoval’s job to lose in another Spring Training.

Sandoval has noticeably lost a lot of weight since the last time we saw him in a Red Sox uniform. However, Dave Dombrowski and John Henry have not given any specifics to the weight loss. It was seen on Twitter in early December and Sandoval has been posting on his Instagram account of him working extremely hard in the weight room and the weight loss is evident in those photos and videos, too.

March vs. December Pablo Sandoval; 2017 Comeback Player of the Year. Book it. pic.twitter.com/YzUQD62GUY — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) December 6, 2016

“Things definitely happen for a reason. The surgery and rehab process have helped revitalize that fire in me to win again.” Sandoval seems that he looked at this past year the correct way and is ready to make the most of his second chance with the Red Sox.

Plus, the fact that Sandoval is a switch hitter gives the Red Sox flexibility in an already right heavy line up.

If all goes well and Sandoval can return to his normal self, put him in an already stacked Red Sox lineup and Sandoval could be that one piece the Red Sox need to put them over the top in 2017.

