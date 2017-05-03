Chris Sale likely to be suspended for throwing at Manny Machado

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is likely to be suspended after throwing at Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Tuesday, MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre told Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Sale threw behind Machado in the first inning of Tuesday’s game in continuation of feud that has been brewing for over a week. Machado injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a slide on April 22, sparking a series of attempted beanballs. Machado also rounded the bases slowly following a home run on Monday night.

After the game, Machado expressed displeasure with Sale’s actions in a profanity-laced session with reporters.

“I’ve lost my respect for that organization, that coaching staff and everyone over there,” Machado said.

