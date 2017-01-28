Red Sox: More ways for fans to get involved during 2017 season

Red Sox Nation, get ready. With the upcoming season approaching, there are several ways for fans to get closer to the action.

The Boston Red Sox set the bar when it comes to getting fans more involved. Whether you’re usually in the bleachers or behind the TV screen, America’s friendliest professional sports team offers it’s fans a wide variety of fun seasonal activities.

Events range from touring “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” to suiting up in a Red Sox uniform and hitting the field at Jet Blue Park in Ft. Myers, FL. We did our fans the pleasure of outlining some of the more popular fan amenities.

Red Sox Fantasy Camp

Fantasy Camp is the place where a fan’s dreams come true. Held annually at the Red Sox spring training facility, Jet Blue Park, or better known as “Fenway South”. Male participants, ages 30 and over or female participants ages 21 and over, can live out there dreams of lacing up their cleats and playing in front of the Fenway faithful.

Participants endure an eight day/seven night challenge where they have the opportunity to compete for the Camp Championship. Campers will receive a custom Red Sox uniform, a commemorative bat, the opportunity to be coached by former Red Sox players, access to medical staff/trainers, social events including golf and casino play, and a catered stay at the Crowne Plaza Ft. Myers. Fantasy Camp is pricey (just over $5,000) but it is truly a diehards bucket-list item.

Fantasy camp has already passed for the 2017 season (January 11-22), but fans should start their plans for next years event because reservations sell out quick!

Red Sox Nation Fan Club

Personally, I think the Red Sox Nation Fan Club is the best “bang-for-your-buck” amenity that a Red Sox fan can enjoy. The price for yearly membership costs $14.95 and includes several game-day specials.

Once a fan has signed up, they will receive a unique RSNFC membership card, car decal, seat upgrade specials, 10% off discounts at the Red Sox team store and online shop, MLB.com game day audio for your computer, and exclusive access to members-only sections on redsox.com. In addition, RSNFC members have the opportunity to early entry and access to the Green Monster during batting practice (my favorite amenity).

Boston Red Sox Youth Baseball Academy

The Boston Red Sox teamed up with New Balance in developing a comprehensive baseball academy for New England children. The Boston Red Sox Youth Baseball Academy is a four-day instructional clinic for children ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. Children are provided with a full Red Sox uniform, scheduled a meet and greet with current and former players, autographed photos, and an all-day tour of the historic Fenway Park.

The campers are separated by age groups and there are no skill level requirements. Campers will participate from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm all four days and are not required to bring their own equipment, with the exception of a glove and cleats. (Campers are provided with helmets, bats, and catchers gear, if needed.)

Tuition is $599 and the camp is offered at nine different locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. More information on the Red Sox Youth Baseball Academy can be found here.

Red Sox Singles

Yes, the Red Sox have their own dating service. Designed for your average “Fever Pitch-esque” Red Sox fans, Red Sox Singles offers a user the chance to find their BoSox obsessed soulmate.

Powered by match.com, members of the service application have the option to set their preferences depending on the type of person they’re looking for. More information on the Red Sox Singles service can be found here.

Red Sox Rewards

The Red Sox Rewards program was designed to provide loyalty benefits to season-ticket holders. The Rewards system allows a season-ticket holder to redeem points that they collect by attending Red Sox games.

All members will be given a membership card which they can access through their mobile device. The objective is to collect points through using your card at concessions and checking in a kiosks around Fenway Park. Points saved will be used for rewards around the park.

Some of the rewards include the chance to throw out a first pitch, spend an inning inside the Green Monster, sit in the Owners’ Suite, or even go on a road trip with the Red Sox. Many more incentives can be redeemed as well.

More information on the Rewards program can be found here

Fenway Park Tours

If you ever wanted to see every nook and cranny in Fenway Park, the ballpark tour is the way to do so. With the exception of the players/coaches clubhouse, the Fenway Park tour-guide will take visitors from the Green Monster all the way to the Budweiser roof deck.

I did the stadium tour years back and I can honestly say it is incredible. As a college student with a need for cost-awareness, the tour gives a great perspective on the point-of-view from the more exclusive/expensive seating.

Adult tickets are $20.00 and kids are $14.00. Souvenir photos from your experience can be purchased after the tour.

Information regarding tickets for the tours can be found here.

Winter Weekend

I wrote a previous article about Winter Weekend and the several exciting fan-friendly events that are held there. Only three years old, the Winter Weekend event is held annually at the Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

Fans are able to get autographs from players, witness live interviews, practice their swing in the batting cages, see World Series trophies, and more. Winter Weekend is held in mid-January so be sure to mark your calendars for next year!

The Boston Red Sox do a fantastic job of connecting their fans to the deep roots of the organization. Winning is a must in the Red Sox clubhouse, but so it fan involvement. There really is nothing comparable to Yawkey Way on a gameday. Be sure to remain up to date on all Red Sox fan events.

