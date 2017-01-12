Red Sox: Minor league managers all return for 2017

The Boston Red Sox farm system success means continuity and that is shown by the return of all minor league managers for another season.

The Red Sox brought manager John Farrell back for the 2017 season and the same applies to their minor league system as all will return for another season as reported in the Boston Herald.

The only significant change is in the structure of the Dominican Summer League, where the Red Sox will field one team instead of two. This is a result of punishment levied against the team for violating international signing bonuses – fewer players reduce the need.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will again be led by Kevin Boles, who returns for his fourth season leading the Triple-A PawSox. The rest of his staff is former Red Sox catcher Rich Gedman as batting instructor, Bob Kipper as pitching coach and Bruce Crabbe as bench coach. Crabbe has been with the organization since 2005 in various capacities.

The Portland Double-A team will be led for a second year by Carlos Febles – best remembered as part of the Dos Carlos team with the Kansas City Royals. Febles has been with the organization since 2007 as a manager with Lowell, Salem, Greenville and now the Sea Dogs.

Salem will have former 19-year major league veteran Joe Oliver at the helm for a second season. Oliver led the Carolina League Salem Red Sox to the league’s best record in 2016 only to lose in the first round of the playoffs. This is Oliver’s third year managing in the organization.

The Greenville Drive will again have Darren Fenster as manager for the fourth consecutive year. Fenster – a former Royals farm hand – has been in the Red Sox organization since 2012.

The short season Lowell Spinners will be led by Iggy Suarez. Suarez had a long history as a Red Sox farm hand before going the independent ball route. Suarez was also a member of a local team I follow in the Cape Cod League – the Wareham Gatemen. Suarez was on their 2002 championship team. Nate Spears will join Suarez as hitting coach.

Tom Kotchman is a veteran scout, coach, and manager who will be field leader of the Gulf Coast League Red Sox for a fourth straight season. Kotchman has managed in minor league baseball for 37 seasons and joined the Boston organization in 2012. Kotchman was once described as the hardest working man in baseball.

Jose Zapata is Latin America Field Coordinator for the Red Sox and manager of their entry into the Dominican Summer League for the eleventh straight season.

Sources: Baseball-reference

